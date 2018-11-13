Pettis had four catches (six targets) for 12 yards in Monday's 27-23 loss to the Giants.

The four catches and six targets were both season highs for the rookie wideout, but the 12 yards were certainly underwhelming. Still, Pettis' target spike may be a sign that the 2-8 49ers are willing to see what their second-round pick has to offer down the stretch. It will be interesting to see how the 23-year-old is used following the team's Week 11 bye, especially if Pierre Garcon (knee) is able to return. For now, there is no reason to jump the gun with Pettis in the majority of fantasy formats.