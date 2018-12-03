Pettis caught five of seven passing attempts for 129 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 43-16 loss to the Seahawks. He also lost two yards on his lone carry.

Pettis caught a 17-yard pass to get San Francisco in the end zone for the first time in the third quarter, and in the fourth, the 2018 second-round pick caught a 75-yard ball for the longest play of his young career and another touchdown. After back-to-back strong performances, it's hard to envision Pettis not having a large role in the 49ers' offense going forward, even if Marquise Goodwin (personal) and Pierre Garcon (knee) both return. The Washington product will try to keep it going at home Week 14 against Denver.