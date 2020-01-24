Play

Pettis (illness) returned to practice Friday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pettis only missed one day and should be healthy with plenty of time to spare before the Super Bowl. He was technically active for the NFC Championship Game, but he didn't actually play any snaps in a 37-20 win over the Packers. Any involvement in the Super Bowl would come as a modest surprise.

More News
Our Latest Stories