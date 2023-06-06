Johnson (foot) agreed to a deal with the 49ers on Tuesday.

Johnson, who suffered a stress fracture in his ankle during Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, was then placed on injured reserve, where he remained after having subsequent surgery on his foot. Now that he's presumably past his foot and ankle issues, the defensive lineman will look to secure a depth role with the 49ers. Through four NFL seasons, the 6-foot-6, 253-pounder has tallied 34 tackles and 2.0 sacks across 38 appearances with Buffalo, Carolina and Seattle.