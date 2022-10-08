Johnson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Johnson suffered a serious injury against the Lions on Sunday, which coach Pete Carroll termed a stress fracture. He'll now be forced to miss Seattle's next four games, making him first eligible to return in Week 9 against Arizona. Johnson served primarily on special teams but was also a situational pass rusher for the Seahawks' defensive unit prior to going down.
