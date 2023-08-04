The 49ers have placed Johnson on injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Johnson's 2022 season came to an early end after Week 4 with Seattle due to a stress fracture in his ankle. He had seemingly recovered from the issue when he inked a deal with San Francisco in June. It remains unclear what issue he is dealing with now, but he will presumably need to reach an injury settlement with the 49ers down the road once his health is back up to par if he wants a chance to play in the upcoming season.