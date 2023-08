The 49ers released Johnson (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Johnson was slated to miss the entire 2023 campaign after landing on injured reserve at the beginning of August, but he's now free to sign a new contract once he can pass a physical. The 2019 seventh-round pick suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 4 last year, but it's unclear if that issue is related to his current injury.