Lenoir recorded five tackles (four solo), one pass defensed and one interception during Sunday's 19-17 loss to Cleveland.

Lenoir grabbed his second interception of the season courtesy of P. J. Walker, though his performance wasn't enough to secure a victory for San Francisco during the narrow Week 6 loss. Still, Lenoir has been a consistent playmaker for the 49ers this season, and he remains on the IDP radar heading into a Monday Night Football matchup against Minnesota.