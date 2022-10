Greenlaw (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Greenlaw suffered a right leg injury during the team's Week 7 loss and was unable to practice during Week 8 prep, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out. His next chance to suit up will come after the 49ers' Week 9 bye against the Chargers on Nov. 13. In Greenlaw's absence, Oren Burks is a likely candidate for increased snaps.