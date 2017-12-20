Reid picked eight tackles (six solo) in the 49ers' 25-23 victory over the Titans on Sunday.

Reid's tackle total was his most since Week 8. He was also one of four 49ers defenders to see all 64 snaps. The 26-year-old strong safety figures to be in line for another heavy workload in Week 16 against the Jaguars.

