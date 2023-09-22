Kittle secured seven of nine targets for 90 yards in the 49ers' 30-12 win over the Giants on Thursday night.

Kittle exceeded the combined 6-49 line he'd posted over the first two games in Thursday night's double-digit win, finishing second to Deebo Samuel in receiving yards and targets while pacing the 49ers in receptions. The dynamic tight end also recorded his longest gain of the young season on a 29-yard grab on the last play of the third quarter. Kittle's boost in production was almost certainly a byproduct of Brandon Aiyuk's absence due to a shoulder injury, but the veteran should still carry bright fantasy prospects into a Week 4 home matchup on Sunday, Oct. 1 against a Cardinals team that's had trouble defending his position early this season.