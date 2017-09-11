49ers' George Kittle: Dominates tight end targets
Kittle (hamstring) hauled in five of the six balls thrown his way for 27 yards in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
Kittle was a game-time decision after suffering a hamstring injury in practice this week. The 23-year-old was able to start, and he ended up being the only tight end involved in the passing game. While he didn't produce much fantasy-wise, Kittle's heavy usage bodes well for his future value, especially considering his 6-foot-4 frame is the largest red-zone target Brian Hoyer has at his disposal. Consider the rookie a deep-league option with upside going forward.
