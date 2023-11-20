Kittle caught eight of nine targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Buccaneers.

The veteran tight end led the 49ers in catches and snagged a three-yard score from Brock Purdy late in the third quarter for the team's final points of the day. Kittle is locked in right now, compiling a 25-432-2 line on 31 targets over the last four games, and in Week 12 he'll face a Seahawks defense that's given up plenty of yardage but only one receiving touchdown all year to TEs.