49ers' George Kittle: Finds end zone in win

Kittle secured six of eight targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 28-25 win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

The talented tight end got into the end zone for only the second time all season officially, although he's had multiple scores called back by penalty. Kittle went in from 30 yards out late in the first quarter to answer an early Cardinals touchdown, and he posted his third-highest yardage total of the campaign overall. Kittle has back-to-back six-catch efforts as well, and he'll look to stay hot against the Seahawks in a Week 10 battle a week from Monday.