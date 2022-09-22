Kittle (groin) was limited at practice Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After Kittle returned to practice last Friday, coach Kyle Shanahan said the veteran tight end looked "awesome," and while he's taken part in both official sessions this week, he's yet to handle every practice rep. Friday will be Kittle's last chance to do so during Week 3 prep, after which the 49ers may hand him an injury designation for Sunday's game at Denver. If he ends up limited or even out this weekend, Kittle would yield TE reps to Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner with Tyler Kroft tending to a sprained MCL.
