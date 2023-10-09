Kittle finished with three receptions on four targets for 67 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 42-10 win over the Cowboys.

All Kittle could do was score, taking each of his three receptions to the house against a Dallas defense that got exposed on national television. The 30-year-old entered the contest with zero touchdowns through four games, so Sunday's scoring binge was a welcomed one following his second consecutive slow start in fantasy. This also serves as a general reminder to stick with your top guys early in the schedule, especially players as talented as Kittle. The star tight end will look to carry this momentum into next Sunday's tilt against Cleveland.