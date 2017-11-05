Kittle suffered a leg injury Sunday against the Cardinals and is questionable to return.

The rookie fifth-round pick is listed as the 49ers' No. 1 tight end, but he's only posted one touchdown, despite being targeted 10 times in the red zone through eight game. Expect Garrett Celek to see an increase in his snaps while Kittle sits out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories