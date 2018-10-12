Kittle (knee) remained limited at practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle hurt his knee during last week's 28-18 loss to the Cardinals, but it didn't stop him from catching five of seven targets for 83 yards. He seems to be on track for Monday's game in Green Bay, potentially headed for a big workload with the 49ers running thin on healthy skill-position players. Matt Breida (shoulder/ankle), Pierre Garcon (shoulder/knee), Trent Taylor (back) and Dante Pettis (knee) all missed practice Thursday and Friday.

