Kittle (toe) was estimated as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

After coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday that Kittle was day-to-day with a toe issues in the wake of Sunday's win against the Lions in the NFC Championship Game, the tight end unsurprisingly wouldn't have mixed into drills had the 49ers held a session to begin Super Bowl prep. San Francisco is holding practice Thursday through Saturday before heading to Las Vegas on Sunday, so Kittle's listing on the team's next two injury reports will be monitored to see how he heads into the second week of prep for the big game. In the end, Kittle doesn't seem in danger of sitting out against the Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11.