Kittle secured four of seven targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 24-21 divisional-round win over the Packers on Saturday night.

Kittle gave the 49ers a jump start by erasing an early 3-0 deficit with a 32-yard touchdown reception just before the midway point of the second quarter, a grab that featured some of the talented tight end's run-after-catch prowess. Kittle continued to make valuable contributions throughout the rest the night as San Francisco navigated the absence of Deebo Samuel (shoulder) after his first-half exit. Kittle, whose yardage total Saturday was a team-high figure, projects for another prominent role in an NFC Championship Game matchup against the Buccaneers or Lions on Sunday, Jan. 28.