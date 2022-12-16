Kittle secured four of five targets for 93 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Kittle paced the 49ers' pass-catching corps in receiving yardage and touchdowns, recording 28- and 54-yard scoring grabs in the first and third quarters, respectively. The versatile tight end displayed his athleticism on the second one in particular, eluding several Seahawks defenders on the way to the end zone. Kittle's pair of end-zone trips snapped a three-game touchdown drought and a streak of sub-30-yard tallies of that same length as well. With this breakout effort under his belt, Kittle heads into a Week 16 home matchup versus the Commanders a week from Saturday with plenty of momentum.