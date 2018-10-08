Kittle reportedly suffered a knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

It is unclear when Kittle suffered the injury, but he was able to stay in the game and finish with 83 yards on five receptions. Unless he suffers a setback, the athletic tight end's status for next week's matchup against the Packers doesn't appear to be in jeopardy. Expect more clarification when injury reports are released later this week.

