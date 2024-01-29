Kittle had two receptions on three targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 34-31 win over Detroit in the NFC Championship Game.

Kittle essentially had one big catch for 28 yards after his second catch went for a loss of one yard. The star tight end falls victim to these low-usage games from time to time given the surplus of playmaking talent the 49ers boast on offense. While it didn't have an impact on his fantasy score, Kittle was able to secure the Lions' onside kick attempt in the waning moments of Sunday's win to send his team to Las Vegas to take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.