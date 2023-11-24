Kittle caught three of his five targets for 19 yards in Thursday's 31-13 win over the Seahawks.

Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey handled all of the scoring in Thursday's holiday victory, barely leaving any leftovers for San Francisco's remaining star on offense. Kittle is prone to these sporadic stinkers when the 49ers are operating at full strength, which has resulted in four games with less than 20 receiving yards this season. However, the unselfish superstar's recent four-game hot streak -- where he averaged 6.3 receptions and 108.0 yards -- is why managers should tolerate the occasional down game from the charismatic tight end. Kittle has responded with big receiving games following his previous two duds, and the 49ers may need him to repeat the feat against the Eagles on Dec. 2 in order to secure victory.