Kittle was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a groin injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle continues to tend to the adductor strain that has plagued him since Aug. 10, which still may be lingering because he logged 12 offensive snaps in the 49ers' preseason finale on Aug. 25. He'll now aim to get back to all activity by Friday, but if he doesn't he seems poised to enter the weekend with a designation ahead of Sunday's season opener at Pittsburgh.