Kittle hauled in all 15 of his targets for 183 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

Kittle was sidelined for two weeks after spraining his knee in a season-opening loss to the Cardinals. The 49ers did not place any limitations on the star tight end in his first game back, allowing him to rack up career highs in receptions and yards. Kittle also chipped in eight yards on an end-around, his second rushing attempt in as many games this season. Any designed runs are just gravy on top of elite receiving production. The 26-year-old remained the focal point of the passing attack even after fellow Iowa product C.J. Beathard took over in the second half, so Kittle remains a strong play whether Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), Nick Mullens or Beathard starts against the Dolphins on Sunday.