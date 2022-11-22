Kittle recorded four receptions on six targets for 84 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 38-10 win over the Cardinals.

Kittle turned in long touchdown receptions of 39 and 32 yards to account for the majority of his production. He showcased his athleticism on each occasion, picking up the majority of his yardage after the catch while weaving through Arizona's defense. As a result, he was able to top 50 receiving yards for only the third time this season. While Kittle remains a highly efficient pass catcher, the 49ers have an array of offensive weapons, which limits his volume on a game-to-game basis.