The 49ers placed Ridgeway (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday.
Ridgeway will finally head to IR after he suffered a pectoral strain in Week 13 versus Miami. The seventh-year defensive tackle will now have to miss at least the remaining four regular-season games, though his 6-to-8-week recovery timeline likely figures to keep him out through the first week of the playoffs. With Kevin Givens also expected to miss multiple weeks after spraining his MCL in Week 14, backups T.Y. McGill and Akeem Spence should be in line for larger roles alongside Arik Armstead moving forward.