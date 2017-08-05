49ers' Jayson DiManche: Returns to the Bay
DiManche signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Saturday.
DiManche spent a little time with the Niners this offseason but was ultimately let go in early May. The career journeyman will look to carve out a role on special teams but will also provide depth at linebacker in the wake of Malcolm Smith's potentially-serious forearm injury.
