DiManche signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Saturday.

DiManche spent a little time with the Niners this offseason but was ultimately let go in early May. The career journeyman will look to carve out a role on special teams but will also provide depth at linebacker in the wake of Malcolm Smith's potentially-serious forearm injury.

