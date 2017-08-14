Play

DiManche (hamstring) didn't practice Monday, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official site reports.

DiManche is tending to an unspecified hamstring injury. At this point, he's questionable to play in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Broncos.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories