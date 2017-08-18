Play

DiManche (hamstring) was reverted back to the 49ers' injured reserve Thursday after clearing waivers.

DiManche was waived/injured by San Francisco on Wednesday after suffering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week. He'll now be placed on injured reserve, where he won't count against the team's roster limit.

