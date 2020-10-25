The injury Wilson suffered in Sunday's win over the Patriots is believed to be a high-ankle sprain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wilson rumbled for over 100 yards and three touchdowns before his injury. The typical recovery timeline for high-ankle sprains is 4-6 weeks, so there's a good chance Wilson will have to join fellow 49ers running backs Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Tevin Coleman (knee) on IR. If that turns out to be the case, JaMycal Hasty should take on an increased role alongside Jerick McKinnon in the run-heavy 49ers offense.