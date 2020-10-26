Wilson (ankle) is expected to land on the 49ers' injured reserve later this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

This news come straight from coach Kyle Shanahan. Wilson was excelling in his opportunity as the team's primary back prior to suffering a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's win at New England, accumulating 112 yards and three touchdowns on the ground before exiting. The expected move to IR means he'll join fellow running backs Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Tevin Coleman (knee) on IR, though Coleman could be activated from the list this week. Nonetheless, Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty are the 49ers' current available backs heading into Week 8.