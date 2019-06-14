Coach Kyle Shanahan said McKinnon (knee) has a chance to be full-go at the start of training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

McKinnon was held out of OTAs and minicamp to focus on rehab from the torn ACL he suffered Sept. 1 of last year. The 49ers apparently have confidence in his ability to contribute this season, as they kept him on the roster past April 1 when his $3.7 million base salary became guaranteed. Shanahan did caution that the 27-year-old running back may have his reps limited even if he's cleared for all activities at the start of camp. McKinnon will compete for snaps in a crowded backfield with Matt Breida (pectoral) and Tevin Coleman.