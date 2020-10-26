The 49ers may have to rely on McKinnon heavily in the coming weeks after Jeff Wilson (17 carries, 112 yards and three touchdowns) was carted off the field late in Sunday's 33-6 win over New England with a high-ankle sprain, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers continue to be dealt blow after blow each week in terms of key players going down to injury, and this week it struck yet another 100-yard rusher in Wilson. It sounds like the fill-in starter will miss multiple weeks, opening the door for McKinnon -- who disappointed in what looked to be his game to shine -- moving forward. Head coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned that he was trying to give McKinnon some rest after being used heavily in recent weeks and also dealing with a rib injury, but it sounds like he's ready to turn back to the veteran as a starter moving forward. Undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty shined in garbage time Sunday (nine carries for 57 yards), and also figures to be in the mix until Raheem Mostert (ankle) returns from injured reserve. Based on Shanahan's comments, we have to assume McKinnon will officially be named the starter for a key division matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, with Hasty also sharing the workload.