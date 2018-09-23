Garoppolo is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday, but there are fears he suffered a torn ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

If Garoppolo is forced to miss extended time, C.J. Beathard would take over the 49ers' QB duties and the team would no doubt add depth at the position in short order. Prior to his fourth-quarter injury, Garoppolo completed 20 of 30 passes for 251 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 23 yards on three rushes and fumbling on three occasions (none lost).