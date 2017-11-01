49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Won't necessarily play this season

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he can't promise that Garoppolo will play this season, Joe Fann of the team's official website reports.

Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Shanahan emphasized that the Niners acquired Garoppolo to improve their organization rather than save their 2017 season. That probably goes without saying when your team has an 0-8 record, and it nonetheless seems the 49ers have every incentive to at least give Garoppolo a look for a few games before the end of the year. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, and while a strong showing undoubtedly would raise his price, it also would give the Niners a better idea of what they'd be getting. C.J. Beathard will start at least one more game and possibly a few more after that, but Garoppolo figures to get his shot before the season concludes.