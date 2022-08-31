Mason survived the final wave of roster cuts Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mason will become the fifth running back the 49ers will carry into the regular season. The undrafted rookie out of Georgia Tech earned his spot by leading the 49ers in rushing this preseason (94 yards and 4.9 yards per carry). Mason won't get much run early in the season due to the depth San Francisco carries at the position. That said, Elijah Mitchell (knee) -- who is expected to be ready by Week 1 -- comes into the year banged up, and there is no guarantee that either Trey Sermon or Tyrion Davis-Price will hold their spots above Mason on the depth chart should either struggle out of the gates in their complementary roles behind Mitchell and veteran Jeff Wilson.