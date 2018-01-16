Williams wrapped up a career-high 54 tackles to go along with his first NFL interception in 14 games.

Williams began the year as the 49ers' nickel corner and survived a whirlwind of depth chart adjustments in the secondary to finish the year in the same role. 54 tackles won't move the needle in standard IDP leagues, but it is still a healthy mark for a cornerback. The 26-year-old should serve a similar role in 2018 after the club extended his contract through the 2020 season.