Williams (ankle) is scheduled to undergo a procedure that will sideline him an estimated eight weeks, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Williams' surgery timing forces a difficult decision on the Broncos. The 31-year-old nickelback can either be carried onto the initial 53-man roster, then placed on short-term IR with the chance to return down the stretch of the 2023 season, or he can be placed on season-ending IR now and free up a roster spot ahead of the cut-down deadline. In either case, losing Williams for at least the first portion of the regular season will be a notable blow to new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's scheme.