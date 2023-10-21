Williams (ankle) is set to have another surgery Monday and probably won't return this season, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Williams had ankle surgery at the end of August and was consequently placed on IR. Per Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette, the cornerback had been working out on a side field, but it was recently determined that he hasn't regained enough strength in his leg. That finding necessitated the need for a second surgery, which will almost certainly end Williams' season unless the Broncos are able to get into the playoffs.