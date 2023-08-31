The Broncos placed Williams (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reported Monday that Williams was set to undergo a procedure for an ankle injury he sustained in early August. The estimated recovery time is eight weeks, so it's likely that Williams will miss more than the four games required for being placed on injured reserve. The nine-year veteran out of Pittsburgh registered 44 tackles (30 solo), one sack, seven pass deflections and an interception in 14 games for the Broncos last season.