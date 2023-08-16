Williams is expected to undergo treatment and rehab for an ankle injury sustained last week, and his goal is to be healthy in time for Denver's regular-season opener versus the Raiders on Sept. 10,Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Williams has been sidelined since last week due to this injury, and he recently received a second medical opinion that pushed back his timeline for a return, per Klis. The 31-year-old nickelback played a fairly significant role when healthy for Denver last season, accumulating 44 tackles, seven passes defended and one interception over 14 games. While the exact nature of this ankle issue is still unclear, it's likely that Williams and the team could air on the side of caution, as he's also seen as a candidate for an even bigger role in new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's blitz-heavy scheme.