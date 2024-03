Williams (ankle), who remains a free agent, received full medical clearance in March, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Williams has reportedly drawn interest from five NFL teams, but he isn't expected to officially ink with a club until after April's draft. The veteran cornerback also reportedly isn't a candidate to re-sign with the Broncos, for whom he suited up for 14 regular-season games in 2022 before missing all of the 2023 campaign due to an ankle injury that required surgery.