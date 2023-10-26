Williams underwent surgery on his left ankle Thursday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.
The expected recovery timeline of 12 weeks all but rules out the possibility of Williams returning this season, but there's good reason for optimism that he'll be ready to go again soon after the 2023 campaign wraps up. In the meantime, Fabian Moreau and Ja'Quan McMillian seem to be Denver's favored options at cornerback behind incumbent All-Pro Patrick Surtain.
