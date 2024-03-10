Williams (ankle) is not expected to be re-signed by the Broncos, Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post reports.

Williams is set to become a free agent Wednesday and it doesn't appear like he'll be back in Denver for a third season in 2024. The cornerback missed the entirety of the 2023 campaign as a result of a left ankle injury and he'll now enter the open market. In his most recent active year in 2022, Williams recorded 44 tackles, including a sack, while intercepting a pass and deflecting seven others over 14 games with Denver.