Bosa (ankle) is still without a timetable for return but could be ready in time for Week 1 according to GM John Lynch, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Lynch noted it will be "very close" when asked if the first-round pick would be ready for the season opener. Bosa took part in light conditioning drills last week, a reassuring sign that he'll be on the field sooner rather than later.

