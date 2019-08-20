49ers' Nick Bosa: Timetable still not set
Bosa (ankle) is still without a timetable for return but could be ready in time for Week 1 according to GM John Lynch, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Lynch noted it will be "very close" when asked if the first-round pick would be ready for the season opener. Bosa took part in light conditioning drills last week, a reassuring sign that he'll be on the field sooner rather than later.
