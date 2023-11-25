Bosa tallied five tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Thursday's 31-13 Thanksgiving win against the Seahawks.

Bosa was ferocious in his pursuit of Seattle QB Geno Smith, registering five total quarterback hits. He brought down Smith for a solo sack early in the third quarter and twice split a sack in the fourth. Bosa had a relatively slow start to the campaign with a modest 3.0 sacks over his first eight games, but since San Francisco's Week 9 bye he's posted 5.0 sacks across just three contests.