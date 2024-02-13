Bosa finished the 2023 regular season with 53 tackles (34 solo), 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles while starting all 17 games for San Francisco.

Bosa had a down year based on the lofty standards he set for himself by averaging 17 sacks over his previous two campaigns. 2022's Defensive Player of the Year was not one of the five finalists for the award this season, further highlighting the superstar's underwhelming final results. Even with all of the attention opposing offensive lines direct Bosa's way, the premier edge rusher still coasted to double-digit sacks for the third consecutive season. With a lucrative five-year contract signed this past offseason, Bosa will be bookending a dominant San Francisco defensive line for the foreseeable future.