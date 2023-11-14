Bosa recorded three tackles (two solo) including 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 34-3 win at Jacksonville.

Bosa found his way into the sack column for the fourth time in his last five games Sunday. He also created a turnover for the first time this season. He's had a down year so far relative to the ridiculous standards he's set for himself over the past couple seasons, but he's still one of the best pass-rushers in the league and a good IDP play in Week 11 versus the Buccaneers.